India’s wholesale CBDC: How has it faring one month since launch?

Jinit Parmar & Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 01, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST

The RBI introduced the pilot wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) on October 31, 2022. Insiders say, most traders are only testing this currency at this point in time and not taking positions. For taking positions, they are still going by the normal trading practices on the NDS-OM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 31, 2022, launched its pilot project for wholesale digital currency. In a statement, the RBI said the use case for the wholesale digital rupee is the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities (G-Secs) as it would reduce transaction costs.

So, what is the status of wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) after a month of its pilot launch?

What do the numbers say about wholesale CBDC?

Since the launch of the pilot wholesale CBDC, trades worth Rs 7,140 crore were settled with the digital rupee in November, according to the data compiled from state-owned banks using the pilot service.

On the first day of the pilot project, G-Secs worth Rs 275 crore were traded. Data by the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) showed that a total of 48 trades were settled using CBDC, of which 24 deals of 7.38 per cent securities maturing in 2027 were made at a weighted average yield of 7.33 per cent, while 23 trades of 7.26 per cent securities maturing in 2032 were made at a weighted average yield of 7.41 per cent. One trade on the 6.54 per cent security maturing in 2032 was executed at a yield of 7.45 per cent.

"The settlement of trades with CBDC is taking place at a slower pace even after a month of the plot launch and trades worth Rs 300-400 crore are being done on a daily basis," dealers said.