The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Dec. 2, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had Rs 12,340 crore ($1.50 billion) loans from the RBI in the week ended December 2, compared with Rs 2,944 crore in the previous week, the release showed.