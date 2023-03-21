 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian banks can endure global banking turmoil fallout: S&P

Reuters
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

S&P said Indian banks had sufficient buffers to withstand losses on their sizable government securities portfolio due to rising interest rates.

Indian lenders are capable of enduring any potential contagion effects emanating from the U.S. banking turmoil and UBS's recent takeover of embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse given their manageable exposures to their global counterparts, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

"Strong funding profiles, a high savings rate, and government support are among the factors that bolster the financial institutions we rate," the rating agency said.

S&P also said Indian banks had sufficient buffers to withstand losses on their sizable government securities portfolio due to rising interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of India has increased the policy repo rate by 250 basis points since May last year.