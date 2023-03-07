 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Banks Association softens on 5-day work week for bank employees

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

At the bilateral meeting between the Unions and IBA on February 28, it was concluded that to enforce a five-day work week, "it has emerged that the total working hours can be increased by 40 minutes per day with cash transactions from 10 am to 4 pm and non-cash transactions upto 4-30 pm."

At the bilateral meeting between the Unions and IBA on February 28, it was agreed upon that to enforce a five-day work week, "it has emerged that the total working hours can be increased by 40 minutes per day with cash transactions from 10 am to 4 pm and non-cash transactions upto 4-30 pm."

With the proposal getting IBA's nod, it will be sent to the finance ministry and subsequently to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval.

Further, the issue of the updation of pension was also deliberated upon at the meeting. The members demanded that the pension of all retirees upto October, 2017 should be updated and improved upon with particular reference to pre-November, 2022 retirees who are comparatively getting a lesser quantum of pension.