Indian Banks Association softens on 5-day work week for bank employees

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) is considering bank unions’ demand for a five-day work week but for which the total working hours have to be increased by 40 minutes per day, according to the circular issued by the All India Bank Employees' Association.

At the bilateral meeting between the Unions and IBA on February 28, it was agreed upon that to enforce a five-day work week, "it has emerged that the total working hours can be increased by 40 minutes per day with cash transactions from 10 am to 4 pm and non-cash transactions upto 4-30 pm."

With the proposal getting IBA's nod, it will be sent to the finance ministry and subsequently to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval.

Further, the issue of the updation of pension was also deliberated upon at the meeting. The members demanded that the pension of all retirees upto October, 2017 should be updated and improved upon with particular reference to pre-November, 2022 retirees who are comparatively getting a lesser quantum of pension.

"We suggested that the cost of such increase in pension should be calculated for each Settlement period from 1-1-1986 to 31-10-2017 so that the issue could be further discussed and negotiated with a view to cover as many Settlement period as possible and with a road map to cover all pensioners upto 31-10-2017," the circular said.

HDFC Bank begins offline payment pilot under RBI sandbox The issue of converting all employees and officers from New Pension Scheme (NPS) to Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was also demanded. However, since the issue involves a change in the Settlement, it was decided that the issue will be discussed during the negotiations for the next wage revision. Lastly, the members also asked to commence the formal negotiations on the Charter of Demands submitted by the Unions for revision of wages and service conditions for employees and officers, as early as possible so that the Settlement could arrive without much delay. IBA responded that the demands submitted by the Unions have been forwarded to the Banks and seeking their mandate to IBA to negotiate with the Unions.

Moneycontrol News