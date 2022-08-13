English
    Indian Bank honours Deepa Malik commemorating its 116th Foundation Day

    Malik is the first woman to bag a medal at the Paralympic Games.

    PTI
    August 13, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
    Deepa Malik with her medals | Image: paralympic.org

    Public sector Indian Bank has honoured Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik for her contribution to the country, the city-headquartered bank said on Saturday. Malik is the first woman to bag a medal at the Paralympic Games.

    Indian Bank, Zonal Office Noida, Chief Manager Nitin Kumar Singh honoured their high profile customer coinciding with the 116th Foundation Day celebration of the bank, a press release said.

    The bank's branch manager in Sector 44, Noida, Ritika Srivastava was also present on the occasion.
    Tags: #Deepa Malik #Foundation Day #Indian Bank
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 03:54 pm
