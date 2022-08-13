Indian Bank honours Deepa Malik commemorating its 116th Foundation Day

Deepa Malik with her medals | Image: paralympic.org

Public sector Indian Bank has honoured Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik for her contribution to the country, the city-headquartered bank said on Saturday. Malik is the first woman to bag a medal at the Paralympic Games.

Indian Bank, Zonal Office Noida, Chief Manager Nitin Kumar Singh honoured their high profile customer coinciding with the 116th Foundation Day celebration of the bank, a press release said.

The bank's branch manager in Sector 44, Noida, Ritika Srivastava was also present on the occasion.