India should not panic over SVB collapse, says Helios Capital's Samir Arora

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

Given that the Indian financial system is highly regulated and has undergone significant reforms in recent years, it will not be impacted by the situation in the US, said Arora.

Arora believes it would be crucial to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate measures to mitigate any potential risks.

Indian investors should not panic over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as the financial system in the country is fundamentally sound, said Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital.

Speaking about the Indian market and its reaction to the concerns surrounding the US banking industry, Arora believes the Indian market is overreacting amid concerns related to the failure of the US-based financial institution.

“I would think that in general the Indian market is overreacting. Broadly, I don’t think this contagion has much to do with India,” he said in an interview with CNBC TV18.

