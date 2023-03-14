India should not panic over SVB collapse, says Helios Capital's Samir Arora

Arora believes it would be crucial to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate measures to mitigate any potential risks.

Indian investors should not panic over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as the financial system in the country is fundamentally sound, said Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital.

Speaking about the Indian market and its reaction to the concerns surrounding the US banking industry, Arora believes the Indian market is overreacting amid concerns related to the failure of the US-based financial institution.

“I would think that in general the Indian market is overreacting. Broadly, I don’t think this contagion has much to do with India,” he said in an interview with CNBC TV18.

He mentioned that the regulator stepping in to ensure full protection of depositors of California-based Silicon Valley Bank is a sigh of relief.

Arora does not think that anything will be felt in the Indian financial system beyond equities amid concerns surrounding the US banking industry. Given that the Indian financial system is highly regulated and has undergone significant reforms in recent years, it will not be impacted by the situation in the US, he added.

“Indian banking system is very different. There is one bank here or there but I would not think that that beyond a point – it will matter to Indian banking sector just because if one sector does badly, somewhere there is some pressure but broadly I don’t think any of that will be felt here beyond the stock market impact for a few days,” he explained.

However, Arora did express some concern that Indian banks might perform poorly in the market if there is a sell-off globally.

“In India, the held-to-maturity (HTM) is a valid concept for about two-thirds of bonds being held-to-maturity and these maturities are not 10-20 years but broadly 2-4 years. So I don’t see why it should transfer to India except in this concept that if banks are doing badly everywhere then they might do badly here in terms of stock price movement for a few days here or there,” he said.

Arora believes it would be crucial to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate measures to mitigate any potential risks.

SVB was shut down by regulators and its assets were seized. The closure order was issued by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which also named the FDIC as the receiver. The seizure of SVB's assets marks the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis.