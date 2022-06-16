English
    Impact of the Federal Reserve rate hike on India’s economy

    The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points, the biggest increase since 1994, in an attempt to rein inflation. Economists say the move will have an adverse impact on the Indian economy. Moneycontrol explains how in five points.

    Pushpita Dey
    June 16, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

    The Federal Reserve on June 15 raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in a sign of its strong commitment to lowering inflation in the world’s biggest economy to 2 percent from 8.6 percent in May, the fastest increase in four decades.

    It was the biggest rate hike by the US central bank 1994. The Fed projected a slowdown in US economic growth in the months to come and a likely increase in the jobless rate.

    Here are five ways the move will have an impact on the Indian economy:

    1. Tighter financial conditions

    Higher interest rates will reduce the “push factor” for risk capital to flow into emerging markets like India although, if the Fed is able to slow demand sufficiently in the world's largest consumer market, there will be less price pressure on globally traded commodities of which India is a net consumer.

    “Higher interest rates and quantitative tightening in the US reduces the push factor for risk capital into EMs (emerging markets) like India. India will face tighter financial conditions in the coming quarters,” said Prithviraj Srinivas , Chief Economist at Axis Capital Ltd.

    2. Trade deficit, weaker rupee

    Indian markets risk becoming less attractive to foreign investors. A rising trade deficit, owing to growth in imports outpacing exports, and several other factors have already caused the Indian rupee to weaken. Economists said the latest rate hike by the US Fed will improve yields on US treasuries and reinforce the dollar’s strength against the rupee.

    “That will make the Indian financial market less attractive to foreign investors and accelerate outflows from the Indian bond and equity market. That will put further pressure on the Indian rupee,” said Ritesh Kumar Singh, an economist and assistant director in the 13th Finance Commission.

    3. Consumer suffering

    Indian consumers, like their American counterparts, face an erosion of their real disposable income due to inflation. With the withdrawal of monetary accommodation by both the Fed and the Reserve Bank of India, higher debt servicing costs will lower real disposable incomes.

    “Since Indian government has initiated supply-side measures to cool domestic prices, there is a likelihood that the real disposable income pinch and higher debt servicing costs need not be as adverse as in the US,” said Prithviraj Srinivas.

    4. Current account deficit

    In the framework of a managed floating exchange rate system, RBI has been trying to influence balance of payments (BoP) indirectly through interest rates, economists said.

    “Freefall depreciation of the rupee would benefit exporters but will also cause a huge current account deficit which is going to be unmanageable by the government. According to the Mundell–Fleming model, an economy cannot simultaneously maintain a fixed exchange rate, free capital movement and an independent monetary policy,” said Bhavya Mitra, a New Delhi-based economist.

    5. Worsening Inflation

    India’s inflation rate may accelerate as a result of the Fed rate hike. Depreciation of the rupee will increase the rupee cost of imported goods such as crude oil, chemicals and fertilisers, active pharmaceutical ingredients and electronics.

    “That will worsen things on (the) inflation (front) and management of fiscal deficit due to increased subsidy bills. However, the weaker rupee will be good for net exporting sectors such as information technology and pharmaceuticals. Besides, a weaker currency (rupee) is likely to increase effective protection to indigenous businesses from imports depending on the impact of the US Fed rate hikes on competing currencies,” said Ritesh Kumar Singh.
    Tags: #Fed rate hike #Indian economy #inflation
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 07:35 pm
