IDFC First Bank to raise Rs 2,196 crore via preferential allotment of shares

IDFC First Bank on February 4 said it is planning to raise 2,196 crore via a preferential allotment of shares to one of IDFC's subsidiary.

The lender, in a regulatory filing, said its board has given the nod for allotment of 37.75 crore shares to IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited on a preferential basis.

Equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up, on a preferential basis will be issued to IDFC Financial Holding at a price of Rs 58.18 per unit, including premium of Rs 48.18 per share, the bank informed the stock exchanges.

The allotment of shares will increase IDFC Financial Holding's stake in IDFC First Bank from 36.37 percent at present to 39.99 percent, the filing added.

Moneycontrol News