IDFC First Bank to raise Rs 2,196 crore via preferential allotment of shares

IDFC First Bank on February 4 said it is planning to raise 2,196 crore via a preferential allotment of shares to one of IDFC's subsidiary.

The lender, in a regulatory filing, said its board has given the nod for allotment of 37.75 crore shares to IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited on a preferential basis.

Equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up, on a preferential basis will be issued to IDFC Financial Holding at a price of Rs 58.18 per unit, including premium of Rs 48.18 per share, the bank informed the stock exchanges.

The allotment of shares will increase IDFC Financial Holding's stake in IDFC First Bank from 36.37 percent at present to 39.99 percent, the filing added.

The proposal is subject to acceptance of the offer by the board of IDFC and approval of the shareholders of the bank, it further said.

The announcement comes days after IDFC First Bank reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 605 crore for the December quarter, up 115 percent from Rs 281 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The net interest income for the quarter stood at Rs 3,285.30 crore, up 27.33 percent from Rs 2,579.96 crore, as per the financial results declared on January 23.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved from 3.96 percent in the year-ago period to 2.96 percent and the net NPA improved from 1.74 percent to 1.03 percent.