English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    ICICI Bank raises lending rate by 15 bps

    The rates have been increased across all tenors under the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) system, a move that will make EMI expensive for those who availed loans benchmarked against MCLR.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Bank, the second-largest private sector lender, on Monday raised its lending rates by 0.15 percent across all tenors in anticipation of a rate hike by the RBI later this week.

    The rates have been increased across all tenors under the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) system, a move that will make EMI expensive for those who availed loans benchmarked against MCLR.

    Under the revised rates, effective August 1, the bank’s one-year MCLR increased by 15 basis points or 0.15 percent to 7.90 percent, while the overnight MCLR rose to 7.65 percent, as per information posted on the bank’s website.

    The one-year MCLR is considered important from a retail loans perspective, as a bank’s long-term loans like home loans are linked to this rate. The rate hike comes ahead of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting later this week.

    It is widely expected that the MPC would hike interest rates to tame high inflation.

    Close

    Last week, mortgage lender HDFC increased its lending rate by 0.25 per cent. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) also hiked its reference rates on housing loans and MSME loans by 25 basis points in line with other players.

    The new rates will be applicable for new customers from August 1 and for existing borrowers from August 5 onwards.
    PTI
    Tags: #HDFC #hike #inflation #interest rates #loan
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 02:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.