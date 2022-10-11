English
    Housing.com ties up with Riskcovry to provide bundled insurance cover to customers

    The platform allows users to transfer rent directly to their landlord's bank account and generate digital receipts instantly.

    October 11, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

    Realty portal Housing.com on Tuesday said it has tied up insurtech platform Riskcovry to provide insurance cover to customers who make online monthly rental payments through its platform. In May 2020, Housing.com launched the 'Pay on Credit' platform on its mobile app to facilitate rent transfers through credit cards, debit cards and other digital modes. The platform allows users to transfer rent directly to their landlord's bank account and generate digital receipts instantly. In May 2020, Housing.com launched the 'Pay on Credit' platform on its mobile app to facilitate rent transfers through credit cards, debit cards and other digital modes.

    On Tuesday, the company launched a new service 'Rent Protect Cover' in partnership with Riskcovry. The cover will provide a host of insurance benefits to its buyers at a premium of Rs 99 per month. Housing.com customers can get insurance cover at the time of completing online rental payments.

    "The insurance will cover 15 critical illnesses up to Rs 2 lakh, a personal accident plan of Rs 1 lakh, and medical expenses of up to Rs 60,000 in case of accidental hospitalisation. The tenure of the insurance policy will be annual...," a statement said. The premium will be embedded into the monthly rent payments workflow for customers of Housing.com.
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 06:14 pm
