HDFC Life launches Click2Protect Super that offers comprehensive benefits

HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers has launched a term insurance plan Click2Protect Super, which enables customisation as per your protection needs and you only pay for the benefits / plan options that you have chosen.

Click2Protect Super is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, pure risk premium/ savings life insurance plan that provides you with multiple flexibilities such as changing life cover, extending the policy term, getting coverage for accidental death and terminal illness, etc. thereby giving you a true sense of freedom like never before.

The plan provides comprehensive financial protection to your family. You can choose a cover that fits your needs from three plan options - Life, Life Plus& Life Goal. Let us look at each of these options and the benefits they provide Life Option This provides you with life cover for the coverage term chosen, thereby securing the future of your loved ones.

This smart plan option comes with an inbuilt-benefit of terminal illness cover and also allows you to increase the cover amount to ensure financial independence for your family in your absence.

The key benefits of this option include

• Option to choose increasing Death Benefit up to 200%

• Waiver of Premium on diagnosis of Critical Illness

• Option to choose Additional Cover for Spouse

• Return of Premium option

• Option to get back the base premium paid at time of policy cancellation through Smart Exit Option

• Acceleration of Death benefit on diagnosis of terminal illness till the age of 80 years

• Waiver of Premium on Total and Permanent Disability

• Option to receive Death Benefit in Instalments Life Plus

Along with life cover, this option enhances your cover against accidental death and terminal illness, thereby providing comprehensive protection for life.

The key benefits of this option include:

• Additional sum assured payable in case of accidental death during policy term

• Waiver of Premium on diagnosis of Critical Illness

• Option to choose Additional Cover for Spouse

• Return of Premium option

• Option to get back base premium paid at time of policy cancellation through Smart Exit Option

• Provides Acceleration of Death benefit on diagnosis of terminal illnesses, till age 80 years

• Waiver of Premium on Total and Permanent Disability (through WOP Disability option)

• Option to receive Death Benefit in Instalments Life Goal

This option ensures optimum coverage by offering the flexibility to vary your life cover for desired term thereby safeguarding your loved ones from any liabilities and/or expenses.

The key benefits of this option include:

• Waiver of Premium on Total and Permanent Disability

• Option to receive Death Benefit in Instalments

Speaking on the product launch, Srinivasan Parthasarathy - Chief Actuary, HDFC Life said, “Term insurance is a must have for every individual. As a leading life insurer, we constantly endeavour to understand the ever-evolving needs of the Indianconsumer. We aim to launch innovative products that offer a great amount of flexibility in the form of customisations. Such products are customer centric, designed to meet their specific needs and also ensure that customers only pay for what they have purchased. Click2Protect Super can be customised as per the customer’s needs and this reflects in the premium as well. The three plan options of the product offer various benefits. We believe Click2Protect Super will be the new age financial safety net for customers who believe in living a life of pride.”