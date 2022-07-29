English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    HDFC Life board approves issuance of over 3.5 crore shares to parent HDFC for Rs 2,000 crore

    The insurer said the issuance of shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders besides, regulatory/statutory approvals.

    PTI
    July 29, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST
    The biggies in the housing finance space - HDFC and State Bank of India (SBI) - offer an interest rate of 7.55 percent. Canara Bank, too, charges the same rate to its home loan customers seeking a loan of Rs 75 lakh with a tenure of 20 years. The EMI will amount to Rs 60,649

    The biggies in the housing finance space - HDFC and State Bank of India (SBI) - offer an interest rate of 7.55 percent. Canara Bank, too, charges the same rate to its home loan customers seeking a loan of Rs 75 lakh with a tenure of 20 years. The EMI will amount to Rs 60,649

    HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday said its board has approved the issuance of over 3.5 crore equity shares to promoter company HDFC for Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis.

    The company’s board of directors, at a meeting, approved the issuance of 3,57,94,824 equity shares of the company at Rs 558.74 per equity share, not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in aggregate on a preferential basis to Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the life insurance company said in a regulatory filing.

    The insurer said the issuance of shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders besides, regulatory/statutory approvals.

    "The issue price at which the equity shares are to be issued to HDFC Ltd is the higher of the price determined under the valuation report of the registered valuer and the price calculated in accordance with SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,” it added.

    Shares of HDFC Life were 4.30 per cent higher at Rs 555.55 apiece and HDFC Ltd scrip was up 0.87 per cent at Rs 2,356.40 apiece on BSE.
    PTI
    Tags: #HDFC #HDFC Life #issuance
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.