HDFC Bank’s suspension of manager highlights pressure to meet sales targets, say experts

State-run bankers are facing immense pressure from the top management to sell third-party products like insurance.

HDFC Bank’s suspension of a manager for alleged unruly behaviour with junior team members during a sales conference call is symptomatic of the larger issue of pressure to sell third-party financial products, experts said.

A video circulating on Twitter showed the manager shouting at his junior colleagues for not selling enough banking and financial products.

“This bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per conduct guidelines of the Bank," HDFC Bank said in a statement made available to Moneycontrol on June 6.

The bank said it has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct at the workplace and believes in treating all employees with dignity and respect.

Deeper problem

Bankers told Moneycontrol that the incident highlighted a deeper problem: the pressure to sell third-party products such as insurance policies.

“Bankers are under lots of pressure, not only in the private sector but also in the government sector, to sell third-party products,” said a banker who did not wish to be identified.

This was one reason for the mis-selling or forced selling of financial products, the bankers said.

“We are forced to sell insurance products. Even though we are bankers, we have become agents of insurance companies,” said a manager-level employee of Bank of Baroda on condition of anonymity.

“In the last 1-2 years, core banking work has been disturbed badly as our workforce was involved more in selling insurance products,” an official said.

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol that ethics should be maintained above everything else. He said companies must train their employees on compliance and ethics. There are targets in all fields and for that you need team-driven qualities. One cannot use unparliamentary language or behave rudely, said Shah.

Ashwin Parekh, MD of Ashwin Parekh Consultancy, said the aggressive approach to selling insurance products is not limited to banks.

“It is also with insurance companies' agents,” said Parekh.

Not only private banks

The pressure to sell third-party products is not restricted to private banks.

In February, Moneycontrol reported that state-run bankers faced immense pressure from the top management to sell third-party products like insurance. Failure to meet targets invites informal penal actions, while meeting targets brings perks such as parties in five-star resorts, bankers told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

Banks typically cross-sell the insurance products of their subsidiaries, and sometimes of other companies, along with loan products. Many times banks insist on the purchase of policies along with loan products.

While this has been the case for long, of late, the pressure has grown manifold on mid-level bank executives who typically do not speak in the open, fearing the wrath of senior colleagues, said bank executives.

RBI caution

On June 5, an expert panel appointed by the Reserve Bank of India under the chairmanship of former deputy governor BP Kanungo proposed a list of recommendations to improve customer service standards in regulated entities.

The proposals include reviewing charges levied by entities and extending deposit insurance cover to bank prepaid instruments and later to non-bank prepaid instruments.

It said cross-selling of third-party products should be subject to verification by the audit function to ensure there was no mis-selling and all instructions and guidelines with respect to the sale of such products are followed.