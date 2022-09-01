HDFC Bank to open 200 branches, hire 3,000 staff in Maharashtra in FY23

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on September 1 announced that it plans to open more than 200 bank branches and 80 smart banking lobbies in Maharashtra in the financial year 2022-2023. Along with that, the lender also plans to hire over 3,000 employees across the state, it said in an official statement.

Further, the bank said 90 of the new branches will be in metro and urban areas, while the remaining will be in semi-urban and rural pockets. Its present employee base in the state, which houses its headquarters and also a bulk of back office operations, was not known.

Commenting on the expansion plan, Abhishek Deshmukh, Branch Banking Head – Maharashtra, said, “HDFC Bank is present in every district and over 280 talukas in the state. With the expansion plan, our presence will increase further, and it will also generate employment for over 3,000 people. HDFC Bank is committed to growth of Maharashtra and a testimony of the Bank’s commitment is that the Bank’s Credit to Deposit Ratio is over 100% in 29 districts of the state.”

HDFC Bank, as per the release, has more than 5,300 touchpoints including 709 branches; 3,200 ATMs; 1,375 business correspondents; and 15,116 business facilitators in Maharashtra.

Additionally, the lender has deposits of Rs 4,35,604 crore in the state, which along with the advances add up to a total business of Rs 7,64,113 crore. The bank’s market share in total business is 13 percent, the statement added.

Shares of HDFC Bank on Thursday closed 0.95 percent lower at Rs 1,472.10 apiece from its previous close on BSE.

Earlier, HDFC Bank in August had announced it will invest Rs 49.9 crore to Rs 69.9 crore in Go Digit-Life Insurance in two tranches to acquire up to a 9.94 percent equity stake in the company.

The private lender stated that it has entered into "an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit-Life Insurance." The insurance company proposes to carry out life insurance business in India, subject to the grant of a certificate of registration by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), HDFC Bank said in a statement.