HDFC Bank to acquire '20% or more' stake in Griha Pte, gets Singapore regulatory body's nod

HDFC Bank had on April 4, 2022, announced the mega-merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation

HDFC Bank is set to acquire a "20 percent or more" stake in Griha Pte, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Investments, as it has received regulatory clearance from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), as per a regulatory filing made on April 24.

Griha Pte, founded in 2012, is a boutique private equity fund manager headquartered in Singapore and registered with MAS. The entity is a foreign step-down subsidiary of the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

"...Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) vide its e-mail dated April 24, 2023 to Griha Pte, has granted its approval for acquisition of shares in Griha Pte. by HDFC Bank, which would result in HDFC Bank – (i) acquiring or holding, directly or indirectly, 20 percent or more of the issued share capital of Griha Pte.; or (ii) controlling, directly or indirectly, 20 percent or more of Griha Pte," the exchange filing stated.

The announcement comes three days after HDFC Bank said it has received permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) -- the country's banking sector regulator -- to increase stake in HDFC Life and HDFC ERGO to more than 50 percent.

The recent developments are being seen in view of the scheme of amalgamation between HDFC Bank and HDFC. The merger is expected to come into effect by July this year.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India’s corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest housing finance company in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan. The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.