HDFC Bank retail loan disbursals record 21.5% growth in June quarter

HDFC Bank's quarterly advances increased 21.5 percent to Rs 13,950 billion as of June 30, 2022 over the last year. On a sequential basis, loan disbursals grew 1.9 percent from Rs 13,688 billion at the end of the March quarter.

According to a report released on July 4, the gross of transfers through interbank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the bank’s total advances grew around 22.5 percent. As per the bank's internal business classification, commercial and rural banking loans grew around 29 percent on-year, and corporate and other wholesale loans around 15.5 percent during the quarter.

Deposits for the lender aggregated to approximately Rs 16,050 billion at the end of the April-June quarter, a growth of around 19.3 percent over Rs 13,458 billion. Retail deposits grew by around 18.5 percent and wholesale deposits grew by around 22.5 percent.

The bank’s CASA deposits added up to approximately Rs 7,345 billion as of June 30, a growth of around 20.1 percent over Rs 6,118 billion a year back and around 2.2 percent lower from Rs 7,510 billion as of March 31, 2022.

The CASA ratio stood at 46 percent as of June 30, as compared to 45.5 percent last year and 48.2 percent in March quarter.

During the quarter ended June 30, the country’s largest private sector lender purchased loans aggregating Rs 95.33 billion through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited.