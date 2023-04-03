HDFC Bank Q4 update: Advances up 16.9%, deposits 20.8%

HDFC Bank's advances climbed 16.9 percent and deposits 20.8 percent in the March quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 from the year-ago period, the private lender said on April 3.

The bank’s advances aggregated to around Rs 16 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, marking a growth of around 16.9 percent from the year-ago period, the lender said in an exchange filing.

As per the bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by 21 percent on-year, while corporate and other wholesale loans saw an increase of 12.5 percent.

Deposits stood at Rs 18.83 lakh crore at the end of FY23, around 20.8 percent higher from Rs 15.59 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, the Mumbai-headquartered bank said.

Moneycontrol News