HDFC Bank begins offline payment pilot under RBI sandbox

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

Apart from executing transactions in no network areas, such a facility will be of help in urban pockets experiencing bad networks and also in aircraft, according to a statement.

HDFC Bank has begun the pilot in a partnership with Crunchfish, IDFC Bank and M2P Fintech under the RBI's regulatory sandbox programme after getting the nod in September 2022, it said.

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday said it is attempting to execute digital payments in an offline mode under a regulatory facility to test innovations.

It can be noted that there is a facility which helps users with feature phones undertake Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.

