    Government recommends Sat Pal Bhanoo, R Doraiswamy as MDs for LIC

    The Financial Services Institutions Bureau also recommended M Rajeshwari Singh for CMD in National Insurance Company Limited and Ramaswamy Narayanan as CMD in General Insurance Corporation of India.

    Harsh Kumar
    June 06, 2023 / 10:13 PM IST
    lic-office-1

    FSIB has interviewed seven candidates for this position.

    Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Sat Pal Bhanoo and R Doraiswamy for the position of Managing Director of LIC of India. FSIB has interviewed seven candidates for this position.

    "After interfacing with 7 candidates for the positions of MDs in LIC of India on June 06, 2023, the Bureau recommends Sat Pal Bhanoo for the vacancy dated 29.04.2023 and R Doraiswamy for the vacancy dated 01.09.2023, "said an official FSIB announcement.

    Moreover, FSIB also recommended M Rajeshwari Singh for the Chief Managing Director (CMD) in NICL (National Insurance Company Limited) and Ramaswamy Narayanan as CMD in GIC (General Insurance Corporation of India).

    (This is a developing story, please follow for more details )

    Harsh Kumar “ is Correspondent at Moneycontrol based in Delhi. Harsh covers BFSI sector. You can reach him at Harsh.kumar@nw18.com
