Government recommends Sat Pal Bhanoo, R Doraiswamy as MDs for LIC

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Sat Pal Bhanoo and R Doraiswamy for the position of Managing Director of LIC of India. FSIB has interviewed seven candidates for this position.

"After interfacing with 7 candidates for the positions of MDs in LIC of India on June 06, 2023, the Bureau recommends Sat Pal Bhanoo for the vacancy dated 29.04.2023 and R Doraiswamy for the vacancy dated 01.09.2023, "said an official FSIB announcement.

Moreover, FSIB also recommended M Rajeshwari Singh for the Chief Managing Director (CMD) in NICL (National Insurance Company Limited) and Ramaswamy Narayanan as CMD in GIC (General Insurance Corporation of India).

