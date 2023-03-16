 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

FSIB recommends Ashwani Kumar as MD of UCO Bank

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Ashwani Kumar for the position of MD & CEO in UCO Bank vice Soma Sankara Prasad who is completing his tenure on May 31, 2023," the Bureau said.

Ashwani Kumar rose through ranks serving various offices of five PSBs viz. Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, PNB and Indian Bank.

FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Thursday recommended the name of Indian Bank executive director Ashwani Kumar for the post of managing director of UCO Bank.

Prior to joining Indian Bank, Kumar was serving as chief general manager of Mumbai Zone of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed 11 candidates from various public sector banks (PSBs) for the forthcoming positions of MD & CEO in PSBs, the Bureau said in a statement.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Ashwani Kumar for the position of MD & CEO in UCO Bank vice Soma Sankara Prasad who is completing his tenure on May 31, 2023," it said.