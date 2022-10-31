English
    First pilot of Digital Rupee to commence on Tuesday: RBI

    The use case for the pilot is settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities, the RBI said in a statement on Monday.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank said the first pilot of the Central Bank Digital Currency -- Digital Rupee (Wholesale segment) will be launched on Tuesday for transactions in government securities.

    Nine banks -- State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC -- have been identified for participation in the pilot.

    The RBI also said the first pilot of Digital Rupee - Retail segment is planned for launch within a month in select locations in closed user groups comprising customers and merchants.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 05:44 pm
