First Citizens weighing takeover of Silicon Valley Bank

Bloomberg
Mar 19, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp will decide on Sunday whether to pursue a full sale or breakup, depending if any bids come in

First Citizens BancShares Inc is evaluating an offer for Silicon Valley Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based lender is among the handful of potential buyers in the data room for the auction process for the failed bank, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

Offers are due Sunday morning, said the people. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp will decide on Sunday whether to pursue a full sale or breakup, depending if any bids come in, one of the people said. At least one other suitor is making a serious consideration for Silicon Valley Bank, the person said.

No final decision has been made and First Citizens could opt against making a bid, according to the people.