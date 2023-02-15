 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fintech threat to big banks fizzled in 2022 as rates rose: Report

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

A decline in venture capital funding in 2022 particularly hurt fintech firms that rely on outside capital to fund their operations and acquire clients, Moody's analysts wrote in a report

The competitive threat of financial technology companies to big banks diminished over the past year as rising interest rates constricted funding, a new report from Moody's Investor Service found.

A decline in venture capital funding in 2022 particularly hurt fintech firms that rely on outside capital to fund their operations and acquire clients, Moody's analysts wrote in the report on Wednesday.

The report cited figures from CB Insights that showed global fintech funding fell 46% from 2021 to 2022.

Traditional banks that have long benefited from established brands and customer relationships have accessed stable deposit funding over the past year, which has given them an edge over many fintech companies, Moody's said.