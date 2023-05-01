 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finance Ministry wants PSU banks to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to about 40%

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

Banks have been directed to be more proactive with regard to big written-off accounts by the Ministry.

To review the situation on the issue, the sources said, the Department of Financial Services would soon hold a meeting with senior officials of PSBs.

Worried over the low recovery rate from written-off accounts, the Finance Ministry has asked state-owned lenders to increase it to about 40 per cent, sources said.

Currently, the recovery rate from written-off accounts is less than 15 per cent. Public sector banks (PSBs) could recover only 14 per cent of the written-off loans worth Rs 7.34 lakh crore in the last five years ended March 2022.

Of Rs 7.34 lakh crore written-off loans, state-owned lenders recovered Rs 1.03 lakh crore. So after recovery, the net written-off stood at Rs 6.31 lakh crore at the end of March 2022.

It seems that after the write off banks get complacent about recovery from those non-performing assets (NPAs), the sources said, adding, this level of recovery is not acceptable.