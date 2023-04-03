 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Federal Bank shares Q4 business update, total deposits cross Rs 2.13 lakh crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

The bank’s gross advances grew by 20.2 percent to Rs 1,77,480 crore from Rs 1,47,639 crore in the year-ago period.

Federal Bank, in the quarterly business update shared on April 3, said its total deposits crossed the Rs 2.13 lakh crore-mark by the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23.

"Total deposits reached Rs 2,13,384 crore, with a growth of 17.4 percent over Rs 1,81,701 crore as of March 31, 2022," the private lender said in a regulatory filing.

The total deposit at the end of the third quarter had stood at Rs 2,01,408 crore.

The CASA or current account and savings account deposit grew by 3.9 percent in the March quarter to Rs 69,739 crore, from 67,121 crore in the year-ago period.