Federal Bank shares Q4 business update, total deposits cross Rs 2.13 lakh crore

Federal Bank had reported a 54% surge in net profit in Q3 FY23

Federal Bank, in the quarterly business update shared on April 3, said its total deposits crossed the Rs 2.13 lakh crore-mark by the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23.

"Total deposits reached Rs 2,13,384 crore, with a growth of 17.4 percent over Rs 1,81,701 crore as of March 31, 2022," the private lender said in a regulatory filing.

The total deposit at the end of the third quarter had stood at Rs 2,01,408 crore.

The CASA or current account and savings account deposit grew by 3.9 percent in the March quarter to Rs 69,739 crore, from 67,121 crore in the year-ago period.

The CASA ratio in Q4 stood at 32.68 percent, as against 36.94 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"The bank’s gross advances grew by 20.2 percent to Rs 1,77,480 crore from Rs 1,47,639 crore as of March 31, 2022," the exchange filing added.

The retail credit book grew by 18.6 percent and wholesale credit book grew by 22.2 percent, the bank said, further noting that the "retail to wholesale ratio is at 54:46".

In Q3, Federal Bank had reported a 54 percent on-year surge in net profit at Rs 521.73 crore. The net interest income of the Kochi-headquartered lender had increased by 27.1 percent on-year to Rs 1956.53 crore.

The shares of Federal Bank, in the first trading session of FY24, settled at Rs 133.25 apiece, which was 0.76 percent higher as against the previous day's close.