Federal Bank boss trashes Kotak Bank merger talks, says it may acquire ‘somebody’

Addressing employees on September 6, Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank, dismissed media reports of the bank being in initial talks with Kotak Mahindra Bank for a merger.

“I want to say next year we will celebrate here not as any other bank than Federal Bank, so just be happy,” Srinivasan said.

“Don’t pay too much heed to this noise. Our job is to do our job. We are here to build the most admired bank and I just want to say that is our only passion. I don’t want us to think of anything else. Just be focused on building the most admired bank. We will buy somebody, nobody will buy us,” the MD added, receiving a loud cheer from employees.

Srinivasan’s comments came after the bank on September 5 categorically clarified that reports of a merger with Kotak Bank were speculative in nature.

The top management of both banks likely met for a potential deal, CNBC Awaaz channel had reported earlier, citing sources. The talks may or may not result in a merger, it said.

"We wish to clarify categorically that the news report of a merger between Federal Bank and another private bank is speculative in nature," Federal Bank said in an exchange notice on September 5.

"In this regard, we would like to state that there is no information available with the Company as of today, which is required to be reported under extant SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and which may have a bearing on the stock price of the Company," it added.

The private sector lender reported a 63.53 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June, at Rs 600.66 crore, higher than the Rs 367.29 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Interest earned for the quarter rose 8.14 percent YoY to Rs 3,628.86 crore against Rs 3,355.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 1,605 crore compared with Rs 1,418 crore YoY.