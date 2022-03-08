Explainer | Unified Payments Interface rolls out to features phones: How does it work?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in Mumbai

Central bank governor Shaktikanta Das on March 8 rolled out Unified Payments Interface for features phones enabling crores of feature phone users to do UPI payments without a smartphone or internet connection. Moreover, he launched a 24x7 helpline for digital payments called DigiSaathi.

The launch of UPI123Pay for feature phones comes after the central bank in December announced a plan to introduce UPI in mobiles lacking advanced functionality. The payments platform had remained confined to smartphones ever since rolling out in 2016, limiting its use among people in rural areas having feature phones.

Here are the details about UPI123Pay, its features and working model.

Interactive Voice Response

Payments can be done including through UPI via Interactive Voice Response (IVR) number. There is also scope for app functionality in feature phones.

Feature phone users can perform various financial and non-financial transactions such as P2P payments, utility bill payments, FASTag recharge, mobile bills, DTH, and mobile recharges.

Individuals can also links their bank account, set or change UPI PIN as well make an account balance enquiry.

UPI payment through pre-defined IVR numbers (080 4516 3666 &080 4516 3581) would require users to initiate a secured call fromtheir feature phones to a predetermined number and complete UPIon-boarding formalities to be able to start making financial

transactions without internet connection.

App functionality

With app functionality in feature phones, majority of UPI functions available on smartphones will now also be on feature phones except scan and pay, which is a work in progress.

Also present will be proximity sound-based payments that use sound waves to enable contactless, offline, and proximity data communication on any device.

Missed call-based approach will allow feature phone users toaccess their bank account and perform routine transactions such asreceiving, transferring funds, regular purchases, bill payments, etc, bygiving a missed call on the number displayed at the merchant’s place. The customer will receive an incoming call from 08071 800 800

asking to authenticate the transaction by entering UPI PIN.

DigiSaathi

DigiSaathi will assist the callers/users with all their queries on digital payments via website and chatbot facility at www.digisaathi.info and through toll-free calls on 14431 & 1800 891 3333 where you can dial or call out the options/products about which user wants information.

DigiSaathi’s automated response system will help customers inaddressing their queries related to multiple products and services

under the payments system umbrella including cards, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, AePS, NETC, BBPS, USSD, PPI wallets, ATM, QR (UPI / Bharat), NACH, TReDs, CTS, MTSS, mobile and internet banking.

Available in both English and Hindi, DigiSaathi will guide customers

on how to avail or use any particular product or service.

A 24x7 helpline, DigiSaathi will assist the caller/user with their transaction-related queries, by guiding them to contact their bank/institution and helping them with the right contact details.