Explained | All you need to know about Rs 4,760-crore GTL bank fraud

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

According to the CBI, GTL illegally obtained loans from a consortium of lenders and then conspired with vendors and bank officials to divert the majority of the loan amount.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against GTL Ltd, some unknown bankers and directors for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks of Rs 4,760 crore by creating an array of shell firms to divert money.

As per the central probe agency, the company fraudulently obtained loans from a consortium of more than 20 lenders and siphoned off the majority of the advance in conspiracy with vendors and some bank officials.
For those who aren’t familiar with the details of the case, here’s an explainer:

To begin with, what is GTL?

GTL was incorporated on December 23, 1987, as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on September 12, 1991. It is engaged in providing telecom network services, operations and maintenance services, professional services, network planning and design services and energy management services to telecom operators in India and international markets. Manoj Tirodkar and Global Holding Corporation Pvt Ltd are the promoters of the company.