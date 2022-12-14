 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive | Will focus on quality of loan book, hope to lower GNPAs to 5%: South Indian Bank CEO Murli Ramakrishnan

Jinit Parmar
Dec 14, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

There is a need to pass on the higher interest rates to retail depositors which might cause some change in NIM for banks, the CEO said

Kerala-based South Indian Bank (SIB) hopes to bring down the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) to five percent by March 2023 from around 5.8 per cent at this point by focusing on the quality of loan book, said Murali Ramakrishnan, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of the bank.

For the year ended March 2022, South Indian Bank upgraded and recovered Rs 1,500 crore of stressed assets as repayments came back on track and expects to replicate a similar performance this year, said Ramakrishnan.

“That is why I am saying that my GNPA, which is currently at about 5.8 percent, and I would want to bring it closer to 5 percent and NNPA which is currently at 2.6 percent and I would want to bring it closer to 2 percent.

We’ll continue to monitor the new book by doing a tight review of the portfolio,” Ramakrishnan said.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on December 13, Ramakrishnan also spoke about a range of issues including the bank’s strategy to grow as a pan India bank, trends in credit and business growth and expectations from the 2023 Union Budget.

Ramakrishnan said the bank expects double-digit growth in the next quarter and year.