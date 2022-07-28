English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    MC Exclusive | Shriram Group receives IRDAI approval for merger

    The merged entity would have a combined AUM of over Rs 1,50,000 crore, over two crore customers served till date and a distribution network of over 3,500 branches

    Piyush Shukla
    July 28, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

    The Shriram Group has received approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for the proposed amalgamation of group companies, Shriram City Union Finance Managing Director and  Chief Executive Officer Y S Chakravarti told Moneycontrol on July 28.

    Following the approval from IRDAI, Shriram Group companies now require regulatory approvals from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Competition Commission of India (CCI), the MD said, adding the merger will likely be completed by September end.

    As per Shriram Transport Finance Vice-Chairman and CEO Umesh Revankar, the IRDAI approval was necessary in the proposed merger as the group has two insurance companies— Shriram Life and Shriram General Insurance—which will continue being independent entities post merger, as part of amalgamation plan.

    For the financial year ended March 2022, Shriram General Insurance Company’s gross written premium stood at Rs 1,753 crore, lower than Rs 2,139 crore a year ago. Net profit for the previous fiscal stood at Rs 663 crore, higher than Rs 592 crore in FY21. Meanwhile, per Shriram Life Insurance Company’s FY21 annual report, its total premium income stood at Rs 2,018 crore as on March 31, 2021, higher than Rs 1,729 crore a year ago. The insurer’s profit after tax for FY21 stood at Rs 106 crore.

    Shriram Group's board had on December 13 approved the long-anticipated merger of its lending subsidiaries Shriram Capital (SCL) and SCUF with STFC, pending regulatory and shareholders’ approval. The merged entity would be known as Shriram Finance.

    Close

    Related stories

    The merged entity would have a combined AUM of over Rs 1,50,000 crore, over two crore customers served till date and a distribution network of over 3,500 branches. All of these would be serviced by a team of over 50,000 employees.

    While Revankar would be the vice-chairman of the merged entity, Chakravarti will be the MD and CEO of Shriram Finance.
    Piyush Shukla
    Tags: #Irdai #merger #NBFC #Shriram City Union Finance #Shriram Transport Finance
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 07:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.