The European Central Bank unleashed another jumbo rate hike on the eurozone on Thursday to combat record-high inflation, even as concerns mount about a darkening economic outlook.

The ECB again lifted its three key rates by 75 basis points, leaving them sitting in a range of between 1.5 and 2.25 percent. The ECB has now hiked rates three times since July, following in the footsteps of other central banks around the world.

