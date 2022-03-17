Dhanlaxmi Bank board approves rights issue to raise up to Rs 130 crore

live bse live

The board of Kerala-based private lender Dhanlaxmi Bank on March 17 approved a rights issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 130 crore, aimed to augment its paid up capital.

"It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on March 17, 2022, has inter-alia considered and approved the augmentation of paid up capital by issue of equity shares on a rights basis for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 130 crore (including premium) to the eligible shareholders of the bank," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Further details of the rights issue, including the pricing, record date, ratio and other details will be informed in due course, the bank said.

The approval came three days after the bank had informed the stock exchanges that it is planning to augment the paid-up capital -- a move that is likely aimed at allowing the lender to grow its business.

Notably, Dhanlaxmi Bank had reported a net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in Q3 FY22, which marked an 83 percent decline as compared to the year-ago period. The total income of the third quarter came in at Rs 269.16 crore, which was 6.77 percent lower than the same period in the preceding fiscal year.