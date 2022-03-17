English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Dhanlaxmi Bank board approves rights issue to raise up to Rs 130 crore

    The board has approved the augmentation of paid up capital by issue of equity shares on a rights basis for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 130 crore, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The board of Kerala-based private lender Dhanlaxmi Bank on March 17 approved a rights issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 130 crore, aimed to augment its paid up capital.

    "It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on March 17, 2022, has inter-alia considered and approved the augmentation of paid up capital by issue of equity shares on a rights basis for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 130 crore (including premium) to the eligible shareholders of the bank," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

    Further details of the rights issue, including the pricing, record date, ratio and other details will be informed in due course, the bank said.

    The approval came three days after the bank had informed the stock exchanges that it is planning to augment the paid-up capital -- a move that is likely aimed at allowing the lender to grow its business.

    Also Read | Back-to-back senior-level exits continue to haunt Dhanlaxmi Bank

    Close

    Related stories

    Notably, Dhanlaxmi Bank had reported a net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in Q3 FY22, which marked an 83 percent decline as compared to the year-ago period. The total income of the third quarter came in at Rs 269.16 crore, which was 6.77 percent lower than the same period in the preceding fiscal year.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Banks #Dhanlaxmi Bank #rights issue
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 10:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.