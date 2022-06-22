DCB Bank appoints Satish Gundeswar as new CFO effective July 1

The Board of private sector lender DCB Bank has approved the appointment of Satish Gundeswar as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Bank effective July 1, the bank informed exchanges on June 22.

Gundeswar, presently serving as the deputy CFO of the bank, will succeed Bharat

Sampat. Sampat retires on June 30 after spending over 13 years at the bank.

Gundewar has over 27 years of banking experience in risk management, and treasury operations, among others and has worked with SBI Capital Markets, Standard Chartered Bank, and Yes Bank earlier.

“The terms of his appointment are as per the service conditions applicable to the employees of the Bank. The Board of Directors welcomed Mr. Satish Gundewar as the CFO and a KMP of the Bank,” the bank said.

“The Members of the Board have placed on record their sincere appreciation for the invaluable contribution made by Mr. Bharat Laxmidas Sampat during his long-standing tenure with the Bank and his retirement has been taken on record by the Board of Directors,” it added.