DBS Bank India reports Rs 167 crore net for FY22

Singaporean lender DBS’ locally incorporated subsidiary on Tuesday reported a post-tax net of Rs 167 crore for 2021-22.

DBS Bank India had a net profit of Rs 312 crore in the year-ago period but the bank said the results are not comparable because of its merger with private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank in November 2020, which made FY22 the first full year of operation for the larger entity.

In a statement, the bank said its net revenues grew 11 per cent to Rs 2,892 crore on the back of decent numbers posted by the institutional banking and consumer banking businesses.

There was a 52 per cent drop in the trading income at Rs 284 crore for the fiscal year, mainly due to lower market opportunities on the back of a rate tightening environment, it said.

The other income dropped to Rs 886 crore from the year-ago period’s Rs 1,021 crore. On the asset quality front, the entity reported an improvement in the gross non-performing assets ratio to 9.5 per cent as of March 2022, against 12.93 per cent in the year-ago period.

Provisions and contingencies showed a massive improvement at Rs 73.14 crore for FY22 as against Rs 568 crore in FY21, the bank said in an advertisement released in a newspaper earlier in the day.

The provision line was helped by write-backs from money set aside in the past for standard assets (write-back of Rs 44.39 crore in FY22 versus a provision of Rs 116 crore in FY21), and also in the non-performing assets (Rs 6 crore write back in FY22 as against a provision of Rs 66 crore in FY21).

"While the work toward recoveries on stressed advances have been underway, and reflected in improvement in NPA ratios in FY22 compared to FY21, the profit and loss of the erstwhile LVB franchise was still under transition as network efficiencies were being improved and the one-time pension liabilities were high,” its managing director and chief executive Surojit Shome said.

Shome said the lender has made significant strides in integration of the expanded franchise in terms of products, process, technology, brand and most importantly, our people.

The share of the low-cost current and savings account deposits improved to 33 per cent from the 31 per cent level in the year-ago period.

Its Singaporean parent infused Rs 1,040 crore capital during the fiscal, which helped increase in the capital adequacy ratio to 16.29 per cent as against 15.13 per cent in FY21.