Credit card issuances up, but Indians' February spend per card at seven-month low

While banks have managed to push more credit cards to Indians, fewer are swiping them at merchant locations and online sites, new data shows. Indians’ February credit card average spend per card were the lowest in seven months. Spends have been on a decline for the past four months or post Diwali.

This is negative, given that the month saw restrictions being lifted, partially, across various states in India. Also, Reserve Bank data suggests card issuances by banks continued momentum in February.

Ticket size movement

During the July to February period, Karur Vysya Bank reported the biggest decline in ticket sizes at a negative 46.2 percent, followed by City Union Bank (-20.7 percent), IDFC Bank (-16.4 percent), and Indian Bank (-15.25 percent). During the same period, AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) reported the biggest gain in ticket sizes at 64.1 percent, followed by Federal Bank (62.9 percent), Standard Chartered Bank (60 percent), and Bank of America (59.24 percent).

Per card spends

Momentum was weak, on a month-on-month basis for the industry with February ticket size (average) lower than that of August. At industry level, spend per card declined by 4 percent month-on-month. The weakest momentum was seen for South Indian Bank, SBI Card, IDFC Bank, DBS Bank, among others. A total of 19 players saw a decline in average ticket size.

Card issuances

In terms of credit card issuance, from July to February, the biggest gainers have been South Indian Bank (base effect), AU SFB, Federal Bank, and Karur Vysya Bank. Those who saw a decline in credit cards from July to February, were City Union Bank, DCB Bank, Bank of America, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, American Express, J&K Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, and Citibank. Overall, the number of credit cards increased by 1.97 percent in February versus 1.89 percent in January, month-on-month.

Market share movement

HDFC Bank continued to be the leader in market share in credit cards issued. SBI Card lost 127 basis point of market share month-on-month, while ICICI Bank gained 94 basis point. Consistency in gaining market share continued for the eighth month for Axis Bank. This is likely to improve due to its acquisition of CitiBank’s India consumer banking business for $1.6 billion. Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Choudhry recently told CNBC-TV18, cards business would grow 57 percent.

Outlook

Card distribution remains healthy, which has been a key factor for the past few months. Axis Bank has been doing well, and with the possible merger of Citibank’s retail business, its market share can improve to over 15.5 percent from current levels of 12 percent. A decline in spends is a worrying factor, but with the removal of restrictions, spends are likely to improve from March.