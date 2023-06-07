CoinDCX appoints Vijay Ayyar as VP to oversee global expansion plans

Vijay Ayyar, VP, International Market, CoinDCX

CoinDCX appointed Vijay Ayyar as the Vice-President for international markets, as the crypto unicorn looks to diversify and expand into global markets. The appointment comes at a time when the crypto industry in India has hit the slow lane amid regulatory uncertainty and high taxes.

Ayyar will be leading the operations, strategy, growth and execution for CoinDCX to establish its international presence. Based in Singapore, he comes with over 17 years of experience in crypto, big tech and consulting.

Prior to joining CoinDCX, Ayyar led corporate development and international Luno, a crypto wallet and exchange owned by the Digital Currency Group (DCG). He is also an advisor for Web 3 focussed global venture capital firm Antler.

Sumit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of CoinDCX said, “India has unparalleled tech prowess and talent, and we are excited about the potential of making India the global Web3 hub, underpinned by our vision to ‘Make in India’ for the world. With Vijay's vast experience and deep industry expertise, I’m confident his fresh perspectives and ideas will help us tap into emerging global Web 3 opportunities.”

Ayyar added, “As crypto leaders in India, CoinDCX is operating from a position of strength and there is a tremendous opportunity in front of us. With a product stack that is amongst the best in the industry, I’m really excited to build a crypto and Web 3 business from India for the world.”

Ayyar will be additionally responsible for analyzing trends, identifying new business opportunities and augmenting services so that they align with the needs and preferences of customers across regions.

CoinDCX, which has over 15 million users on its platform is currently working on introducing cutting-edge technology products for a global user base. It was started in 2018 by Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal.