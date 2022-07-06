English
    City Union Bank plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via QIP route

    The private lender said it has called an annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18 to seek approval for the fund-raising proposal.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    City Union Bank on July 6 informed the stock exchanges that it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

    The private lender said it has called an annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18 to seek approval for the fund-raising proposal.

    The decision to call the AGM was given the nod by the board of directors, who had met earlier in the day, the bank said, adding that the meeting will be held via video-conferencing.

    "The board has inter-alia approved the agenda for raising further capital through QIP route to the tune of Rs 500 crore (including premium) for inclusion in the notice calling for the forthcoming annual general meeting of the bank for approval by members as enabling resolution," the regulatory filing stated.

    "As done in the previous years, this year also we are seeking the approval of shareholders by way of enabling resolution," it added.

    Also Read | City Union Bank: Faster loan pick-up, asset quality comfort will drive rerating

    City Union Bank further noted that it had received the assent of shareholders at last year's AGM as well to raise funds via the QIP route, "but we have not utilised the same".

    The bank's shares closed at Rs 141.55 a piece at the BSE today, which was 1.11 percent higher as compared to the previous day's close. At the NSE, the shares closed at Rs 141.30, which was 0.64 percent higher as compared to the price at which it closed on July 5.

    The plan to raise up to Rs 500 crore via QIP route has been unveiled by the bank a month after it reported an 88 percent surge in its net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021-22. The net profit increased to Rs 209 crore, as compared to Rs 111 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The lender's total income jumped to Rs 1,253 crore in Q4 FY22, marking a 10 percent increase as against Rs 1,135 crore in the year-ago period.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Banks #City Union Bank #Fund raising #QIP #QIP route
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 04:07 pm
