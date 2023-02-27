 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Citi’s consumer business sale to Axis to be completed on March 1, logo rebranding underway

Harsh Kumar
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

On February 25, 2023, Moneycontrol.com reported that Citibank has removed its signboard from its iconic Kanak building office on Kolkata's Chowringhee Road, as part of the rebranding exercise post the acquisition of its consumer business by Axis Bank in 2021.

The acquisition of Citibank’s consumer banking business by Axis Bank will be completed effectively from March 1, 2023, initiating the rebranding of Citi branches with Axis logo.

Recently, Citibank has sent messages to its existing customers saying the bank will complete the sale of consumer business to Axis on March 1, 2023.

"We are pleased to now inform you that Citi and Axis Bank will be completing the sale on March 1, 2023," said an SMS sent by Citi bank to its customers.

A Citibank spokesperson refused to comment on this story.