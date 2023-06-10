Citi to cut 50 London investment and corporate banking jobs

Citibank

Citigroup Inc. is planning to cut 30 investment banking jobs and 20 more in its corporate banking unit in London in its latest wave of redundancies.

Citi Bank, London, job cuts, banksCiti is also dismantling its global team that provides commentary and analysis on foreign-exchange markets, with departures in both London and New York as well as its Latin America corporate bond trading team, Bloomberg News reported separately Thursday.

Wall Street’s investment banks continue to face a muted environment for dealmaking as macroeconomic concerns and tumultuous markets constrain mergers and acquisitions. Citi began cutting hundreds of jobs across the company earlier this year, with the Wall Street giant’s investment banking division among those affected, Bloomberg reported in early March.

A Citi spokesperson declined to say whether the latest cuts are part of those reported on by Bloomberg in March.

The cuts amount to less than 1% of Citi’s 240,000-person workforce, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Staffers across the firm’s operations and technology organization and US mortgage-underwriting arm were also among those being affected, with the routine cuts part of Citigroup’s normal business planning, the people said.