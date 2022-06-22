English
    CBI books DHFL, its former CMD and director in Rs 34,615-crore bank fraud case

    The agency booked the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the director and six realtor companies for allegedly cheating the Union Bank of India of Rs 34,615 crore

    PTI
    June 22, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

    The CBI has registered a fresh case against Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan of DHFL for allegedly cheating a consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore, making it the biggest banking fraud probed by the agency, officials said.

    The CBI is carrying out searches at 12 locations in Mumbai at the premises of accused in the case, they said.

    The agency booked the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the director and six realtor companies for allegedly being part of criminal conspiracy to cheating the consortium led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore, the officials said.

    The agency has acted on a complaint from the bank on February 11, 2022, they said.

    Wadhawans are already under CBI probe in connection with alleged corruption involving Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.
    PTI
    Jun 22, 2022 02:55 pm
