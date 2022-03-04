Carlyle may invest up to Rs 4,500 crore in Yes Bank: Report

Yes Bank is in talks with private equity (PE) investors to raise Rs 7,500-11,250 crore ($1-1.5 billion) in expansion capital to further bolster its balance sheet, two years after it was placed under guardianship of the State Bank of India to stave off a possible run on its deposits.

Private equity firm Carlyle is mulling a Rs 3,750-4,500 crore ($500-600 million) investment in the private sector lender, according to The Economic Times' sources.

It is reported that Advent International is also expected to acquire a similar share in Yes Bank, and that both the private equity companies are interested in a board seat as well.

Follow Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates

Eight Capital, an investment firm, dropped out of its arrangement to buy Yes Bank's problematic loans around a month ago. In fact, Eight Capital has opted to end its relationship with JC Flowers Group, a New York-based private equity firm, and Emso Asset Management, a London-based asset management firm.

The three had formed JC Flowers ARC, a joint venture entity that had sought to buy Yes Bank's bad loans for over Rs 54,000 crore. Eight Capital could not come to an agreement on how to value problematic loans, thus it opted to pull out of the partnership.

Also Read: Five banks that offer up to 7% interest on savings accounts

Two years ago, Yes Bank faced serious difficulties. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had placed the lender under a moratorium at the time, and depositors could only withdraw up to Rs 50,000. Within a few days, RBI had disbanded Yes Bank's board of directors and ordered the establishment of a new board under SBI's supervision.

Since then, Yes Bank has resurrected itself, and its financial situation appears to be improving.