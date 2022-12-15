Canara Bank wins Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022 for India segment

Public sector lender Canara Bank announced on December 15 that it has won “the Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022” for the India segment at the Global Banking Summit, which was held in London, from November 29 to December 01.

The award ceremony was organised on December 1, 2022, in the United Kingdom, where the Canara Bank MD & CEO Mr LV Prabhakar received the award from the organisers.

The winners were judged on their ability to deliver returns, strategy, innovation, technology, and product and services in their respective geographies in the last 12 months.

The bank said in a statement: “The Bankers’ Bank of the year awards are just like Oscar awards for the banking sector. Through this prestigious award, the Canara Bank has been adjudged as the Best Bank in India for 2022.”

It added: “On the occasion of receiving the award, Canara Bank expresses sincere gratitude to all its customers, investors, staff and all other stakeholders.”