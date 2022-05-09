Canara Bank to launch soundbox, revamped bank app with 282 features by June, ED says

Canara Bank is aiming to generate 12 lakh QR codes through its branches in the current financial year and will start distributing Paytm-like soundbox machines to merchants across India in a month, the bank’s Executive Director K.S. Raju told Moneycontrol on May 9.
A soundbox is an audio-assisted smart device that provides instant notifications when you receive a payment. It is a small portable speaker for daily payment alerts, which comes with a SIM-based connectivity.
The state-led lender has tied up with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for generation of both UPI and BHIM QR codes. It has already distributed 12.5 lakh QR codes and standees in the last six months through its branches, earning about Rs 1,781 crore in low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits.
The bank does not charge any fees for providing standees or for generating QR codes. However, it charges Rs 180 per soundbox device, Raju said.
“Since we have vast penetration in rural and semi-urban areas, instead of leaving the QR code-based payment systems to private players like Google Pay or Paytm, we thought it would be a very good source for our CASA,” Raju said.
“It has generated almost Rs 1,781 crore in CASA. And this year (in FY23) we may do another 12 lakh QR codes … for making it more convenient we are giving sound boxes for them,” he added.
Paytm and AU Small Finance Bank are the only other players that presently offer soundboxes.
Canara Bank has experimented with its soundbox in the Bengaluru circle and has floated a proposal for supply of equipment. “Once the supply comes in, we will introduce this across the country; (in) another maybe one month we will introduce this,” Raju said.
By June 7, Canara Bank will also roll out a revamped banking application with 252 features, he added. The app is presently being tested by staff members and will help Canara Bank draw more number of younger customers in urban and metro regions, Raju said.
The new mobile app, the name of which is not yet finalised, will contain all the facilities that the bank offers and which are integrated with its main platform, the ED said. “We are coming out with 252 features. This app has been developed in a way that it will replicate a branch,” he added.
Speaking more on the digital front, Raju said that Canara Bank has created and integrated a single nodal agency (SNA) software under the public finance management system (PFMS) which has helped the bank garner more deposits.
“We are the first bank in India to do so and has received excellent support from the government, as we have created a separate utility for them (the government) to monitor their transactions on real-time basis. This has helped the bank garner Rs 10,000 crore of government funds in CASA,” Raju said.
“We continue to drive and integrate the same in CNA (central nodal agency) that is coming for Central government schemes only. We are working closely with the government,” he added.
When asked whether these digital initiatives have been taken in order to increase the share of CASA deposits, Raju said being a South-based bank, Canara Bank’s CASA ratio was among the lowest in peer banks.
“That is why these initiatives have been launched. By keeping all these things in our mind, this year we have given a 38 percent CASA projection,” he said.
As on March end, Canara Bank’s overall deposits stood at Rs 10.8 lakh crore, up 7.4 percent on-year and 4.1 percent on sequential basis. The CASA ratio, on the other hand, stood at 35.88 percent.
