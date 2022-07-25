English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Canara Bank releases Q1FY23 results; here are top five takeaways

    Canara Bank’s GNPA ratio improved to 6.98 percent in Q1FY23 from 7.51 percent in Q4FY22

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Public sector lender Canara Bank on July 25 reported 88 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June at Rs 2,058.3 crore, aided by robust loan growth and stable asset quality. Here are the top five key takeaways from the lender’s Q1 report card:

    Advances growth robust

    Canara Bank’s total advances stood at Rs 7.83 lakh crore, up 14.5 percent YoY and 5.7 percent sequentially in the April-June quarter. This was higher than 10-11 percent average industry level credit growth witnessed recently.

    Of the total loans, corporate loans accounted for 44 percent, agriculture loans 24 percent, while micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and retail loans accounted for 16 percent each.

    Gold loan business grew 26.20 percent on year to over Rs 1 lakh crore as on June end, as per the bank’s Q1FY23 investor presentation.

    Close

    Related stories

    CASA dips QoQ

    Canara Bank’s low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits de-grew 2.1 percent QoQ to Rs 3.61 lakh crore as on June 30. On a yearly basis, CASA deposits rose 8.8 percent. Term deposits, meanwhile, grew 5 percent QoQ and 8.4 percent YoY to Rs 6.91 lakh crore as on June end.

    Total bank deposits stood at Rs 11.18 lakh crore as on June end, up 2.9 percent QoQ and 9.4 percent YoY.

    Asset quality improves

    Canara Bank’s gross non-performing asset ratio (GNPA) improved to 6.98 percent as on June 30 from 7.51 percent as on March end and 8.50 percent last year.

    Net NPAs improved to 2.48 percent in the first quarter of FY 23 as against 2.65 percent in last quarter of FY22.

    Slippage ratio improved 2 basis points (bps) sequentially to 0.36 percent during the reporting quarter, while credit cost trimmed to 1.38 percent from 1.53 percent the last quarter.

    Other income falls

    In-line with its peers, Canara Bank’s other income was lower in the given quarter primarily due to hit on treasury income. The bank’s other income stood at Rs 5,202.4 crore during April-June, lower than Rs 5,950.9 crore a year ago.

    Other income includes proceeds from profit or loss on sale of assets, revaluation of investments, foreign exchange and derivative transactions, among others, the bank said.

    Liquidators appointed in Syndbank subsidiary

    Canara Bank informed in its notes to account adjoining the Q1 financial results that its wholly-owned subsidiary Syndbank Services Ltd is presently undergoing liquidation process and a liquidator has been appointed by the shareholders of the company on June 22.

    As per reports, Syndbank is classified as a non-government run company and operates in the field of data processing. Incorporated in 2006, its authorized share capital was Rs 10 crore and its paid-up capital is Rs 25 lakh.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Canara Bank #earnings #highlights
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 02:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.