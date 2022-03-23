English
    BSE, Federal Bank join hands to promote listing of SMEs and start-ups

    The Federal Bank and BSE will be evaluating the SMEs and start-ups undergoing the listing process.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST
    Federal Bank is an Indian private sector bank with a network of 1,291 banking outlets and 1,882 ATMs/ Recyclers spread across the country.

    BSE has inked an MoU with the Federal Bank, a leading private sector bank, to promote the listing of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups on the BSE, SME & Startup platform. The Federal Bank and BSE will be evaluating the SMEs and start-ups undergoing the listing process.

    Commenting on the association, Ajay Thakur, Head of BSE, SME and Startups, said: “We are excited to partner with Federal Bank and this collaboration will enable us to tap the large SME & Startup client base of Federal Bank spread across the country and educate them on the benefits of listing. It is yet another step in our endeavour to further penetrate the SME and Startup ecosystem and provide them the platform for equity financing.”

    Harsh Dugar, Group President and Country Head, Federal Bank, Wholesale Banking-Corporate and Institutional Banking, said: “We are delighted to partner with BSE on the SME and Startups space. As one of India's foremost tech-led banks, this is an area of sharp focus for us. Our full-stack product suite and our deep understanding of this sector make us a banker of choice to the SME ecosystem, and we are confident of significant synergies that both our institutions can derive from this partnership.”

    So far, 364 SMEs have listed on the BSE SME platform and 14 companies have listed on the BSE start-ups platform.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) #Federal Bank #MoU
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 06:29 pm
