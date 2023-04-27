 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bounties for Indian banks dissipating now, lending could decelerate and NPAs rise

Dhananjay Sinha
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

In a scenario of credit growth decelerating to 10 percent from the current 15 percent and retail inflation falling from 6.7 percent to 5 percent, the GNPA ratio could rise by 200 bps.

RBI data shows a sharp fall in industrial lending to 6.9 percent in February 2023

The fading concerns from the US banking debacle, the global and Indian markets, and particularly banking stocks have triggered a relief rally. But paradoxically there have been pervasive cuts in consensus expected earnings for major global benchmark indices reflecting the deepening worries about a recession. India’s rank has moved up due to relatively lesser cuts, embodying a decoupling thesis of sorts, particularly based on the expected persistence of the post-Covid bounties for Indian banks.

But those bounties are receding now.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows a sharp fall in industrial lending to 6.9 percent in February 2023 (October 2022 at 13.6 percent) amid still elevated credit growth to the NBFC and retail sectors. The credit requirement of the large firms has fizzled out and the credit growth appears to be tending towards the pre-Covid average of 3.2 percent (June 2014- December 2019).

Medium industries heavily benefitted from the ECLGS scheme; that has now dissipated. Here the credit growth remained in the negative territory for a substantial period prior to Covid and the withdrawal of the forbearances is leading to foreseeable convergence toward this long-term trend.