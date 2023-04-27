Bounties for Indian banks dissipating now, lending could decelerate and NPAs rise

The fading concerns from the US banking debacle, the global and Indian markets, and particularly banking stocks have triggered a relief rally. But paradoxically there have been pervasive cuts in consensus expected earnings for major global benchmark indices reflecting the deepening worries about a recession. India’s rank has moved up due to relatively lesser cuts, embodying a decoupling thesis of sorts, particularly based on the expected persistence of the post-Covid bounties for Indian banks.

But those bounties are receding now.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows a sharp fall in industrial lending to 6.9 percent in February 2023 (October 2022 at 13.6 percent) amid still elevated credit growth to the NBFC and retail sectors. The credit requirement of the large firms has fizzled out and the credit growth appears to be tending towards the pre-Covid average of 3.2 percent (June 2014- December 2019).

Medium industries heavily benefitted from the ECLGS scheme; that has now dissipated. Here the credit growth remained in the negative territory for a substantial period prior to Covid and the withdrawal of the forbearances is leading to foreseeable convergence toward this long-term trend.

Evidently, the dichotomous performance of robust banking sector performance earlier in FY23 and the weakening non-finance sector reflecting the absorption of systemic stress by banks is now subsiding. The sharp deceleration in industrial lending growth thus reflects the fading of the operating leverage bounties of banks.

Banks are relapsing into relying heavily on intensely competitive retail lending, which continues to grow at 20 percent year on year, with higher credit risk, particularly in unsecured loans. Advances against fixed deposits (FDs) continue to grow on average by 38 percent in the past eight months, reflecting household distress. Trends in credit card lending also post a similar story, with 28 percent average growth since July 2022.

Is the heady pace of retail lending sustainable?

The employee compensation growth during FY23 of non-finance ex-IT companies, representing a wide array of services and manufacturing companies, remains much lower at 5.2 percent 3-year CAGR (-3.4 percent YoY in 3QFY23) compared to 20 percent average retail lending growth. Adjusting for the potential increase in employment at the broader formal sector level the average per capita increase in wages could be much lower, in the vicinity of 2.5-3 percent. The situation for the informal sector could be even worse. Thus, the strength of retail lending is unmatched by the underlying repaying capability as the average wage growth remains lesser than the urban retail inflation (6.7 percent during FY23).

Banks have also been lending aggressively to NBFCs, which is a substitution of fund sourcing of NBFCs from markets to banks in a rising rate scenario, with the share of NBFC lending as a part of the total services lending increased to 37 percent, from 21 percent in 2018. Experiences from 2017-18 suggest that aggressive NBFC lending may provide a temporary hedge against margin pressure. But eventually, the market and credit risks catch up.

Thus, as the divergence between the non-finance and banking sector performance capitulates, the banking sector will face the bane of cyclical convergence as non-finance companies concentrate on conserving margins rather than aiming for expansion; overall credit growth is therefore expected to decelerate to 10 percent in the coming quarters. As a corollary, lenders will likely see a re-emergence of NPAs and erosion of the episodic surge in the margins during 2022. The 4QFY23 HDFC Bank shows a contraction in the calculated net interest margins (NIMs) to 4.18 percent from 4.32 percent in 3QFY23.

Thanks to the ephemeral post-Covid bounties, the GNPA ratio of Indian banks fell sharply to 3.5 percent in FY23E from the pre-Covid levels of 8.5 percent enabling banks to draw down their provisioning ratio from 3.7 percent to 3.3 percent, thereby aiding the episodic rise in profits.

But the NPA trajectory may be turning around due to a) intensifying operational stress in the non-finance companies, b) the Net NPA ratio has hit the lowest levels of 1 percent, equivalent to the high growth period of 2006-11, c) credit risk on retail lending, and d) sharp deceleration in industrial lending.

As per our estimates, for every 100 basis-point fall in credit growth, the GNPA ratio rises by 20 bp —reflecting a combination of tightened credit standards and falling cashflow of NFCs. And for every 100bp fall in retail inflation, the GNPA ratio increases by 60 bp—reflecting the adverse repayment capabilities across all sectors as the economy moves from high to low inflation. In a scenario of credit growth decelerating to 10 percent from the current 15 percent and retail inflation falling from 6.7 percent to 5 percent, the GNPA ratio could rise by 200 bps!!

The RBI working paper (2014) on the re-emergence of asset quality stress in India elaborates on the empirical sensitivity of rising interest rates, high inflation, monetary tightening, a slowing economy, procyclical tightening of credit conditions, asset price deflation, and lending growth slowdown on rising NPAs. Importantly, the boom in retail lending during 2005-2011, averaging at averaging 35 percent during 2005-2008 was followed by a lagged surge in retail NPAs till 2011, and across most of its segments.

A pertinent example here is the decisive upturn in retail delinquencies in the US despite the better post-Covid employee compensation and household net-worth situation than in India. The serious delinquency rate for US retail loans has risen to 1.03 percent with a sharper rise for the 19-25 years cohort by 70bp to 1.7 percent.

The risk scenario represented by our flowchart of a) the transmission of monetary tightening that triggered the recent US banking crisis translates into regulatory stringency, b) leading to tighter credit conditions, c) a circularity between tight credit conditions and worsening corporate earnings, and d) eventual rising delinquencies resulting in a second round of banking crisis. Our earlier piece 'US banking debacle unsurprising; India cannot remain insular' (Moneycontrol, March 2023) emphasises the risk from the insularity view relative to the global recession.

The RBI is now alerting banks against rising credit risk. And the TransUnion CIBIL study cautions that there are visible signs of initial stress with a dominant 43 percent of the total coming from young borrowers (18-30 years), a rising proportion of uncollateralised lending, and a rising proportion of non-metro and sub-prime borrowers.

Summing up, Indian banks are likely to tone down their aggression, aligning towards conserving risk weights, operating costs, and cost of funds through liability management as the scope for making abnormal interest rate spread and balance sheet leverage will diminish as the credit cost cycle starts bottoming out. That will once again belie the decoupling theme as the burden on valuation adjustments would be large, especially for banking exposures.