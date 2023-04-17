BoB looking to raise foreign currency fund via bonds

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on April 17 informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors will be meeting on April 21 to consider the raising of foreign currency funds through the issuance of bonds.

The board will also take into consideration the options of raising the fund through certificates of deposits or other borrowings.

"...meeting of board of directors of our bank is scheduled to be held on 21.04.2023 interalia to consider and approve the raising of foreign currency fund through issuance of bonds and/or certificate of deposits and/or other borrowings," the state-run lender said in a regulatory filing.

BoB had, in August last year, raised Rs 1,000 crore via the issuance of bonds for affordable housing and financing infrastructure projects.

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, the bank had reported a net profit of Rs 3,853 crore, which is 75.4 percent higher as against 2,197 crore clocked in the year-ago period. The interest income during Q3 FY23 jumped to Rs 23,540 crore, as compared to Rs 17,963 crore clocked in the corresponding period of the past fiscal. On April 17, the shares of BoB closed at Rs 176.30 apiece on the BSE, nearly three percent higher than the previous close.

Moneycontrol News