BoB looking to raise foreign currency fund via bonds

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

The board, which meets on April 21, will also take into consideration the options of raising the fund through certificates of deposits or other borrowings

Bank of Baroda, the state-run lender founded in 1908 (File image)

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on April 17 informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors will be meeting on April 21 to consider the raising of foreign currency funds through the issuance of bonds.

The board will also take into consideration the options of raising the fund through certificates of deposits or other borrowings.

"...meeting of board of directors of our bank is scheduled to be held on 21.04.2023 interalia to consider and approve the raising of foreign currency fund through issuance of bonds and/or certificate of deposits and/or other borrowings," the state-run lender said in a regulatory filing.

BoB had, in August last year, raised Rs 1,000 crore via the issuance of bonds for affordable housing and financing infrastructure projects.